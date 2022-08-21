Sign up
Photo 4612
White Cat
I was at my folks place yesterday and spotted this lovely white ceramic cat in their garden.
Mum got it from her hairdresser who is moving house.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
cat
,
garden
