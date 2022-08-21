Previous
White Cat by mozette
Photo 4612

White Cat

I was at my folks place yesterday and spotted this lovely white ceramic cat in their garden.

Mum got it from her hairdresser who is moving house.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
