Photo 4655
A Guilty Pleasure
I'm a fan of Gilmore Girls, and love the Dragonfly Inn in rhe show. I've been collecting dragonfly things for a few years now.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
1st October 2022 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
,
gilmore_girls
