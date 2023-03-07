Previous
Clean-Up by mozette
Clean-Up

Today, I cleaned up my shade area in the backyard.

I freaked out a spider and a a few lizards, but I'm happy with the results.
7th March 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
