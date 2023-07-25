Previous
Cane Blooms
Cane Blooms

This is the first year I've seen this plant flower twice.

It never flowered before I put it in the corner and ignored it.

How weird.
25th July 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
