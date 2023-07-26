Previous
Fodmap Friendly Breakfast by mozette
Fodmap Friendly Breakfast

This is what I can eat for breakfast, or any meal: eggs, zucchini, capsicum, baby spinach, sourdough toast and coffee with lactose free milk.

Delicious... I hoovered this down this morning.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
