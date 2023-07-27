Previous
Pretty In Pink by mozette
Photo 4952

Pretty In Pink

Due to the Barbie movie coming out, all opshops are theming their mannequins.

I don't like pink, it's a dreadful colour personally, but I dressed them all in this way.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1356% complete

