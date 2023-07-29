Previous
Back Into My Work by mozette
Photo 4954

Back Into My Work

After another night away at my folks house due to noisy neighbours, I jumped into laundry, put out the rubbish and then worked for 2 hours on this piece before lunch.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise