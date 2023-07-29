Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4954
Back Into My Work
After another night away at my folks house due to noisy neighbours, I jumped into laundry, put out the rubbish and then worked for 2 hours on this piece before lunch.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4954
photos
8
followers
15
following
1357% complete
View this month »
4947
4948
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th July 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
saturday
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close