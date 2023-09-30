Previous
Funny Pigeon by mozette
Funny Pigeon

This little bird loves sitting on my clothes line like this sometimes.

So cute!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
