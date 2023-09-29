Previous
Surprise by mozette
Photo 5016

Surprise

I've been home couple of days and just yesterday I found a surprise in my greenhouse: a full sized capsicum waiting for me on the tree!
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
