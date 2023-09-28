Previous
Negative by mozette
Negative

I took the tests for everything, and I don't have covid... and I don't have anything else either.

So, I've got a cold.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
