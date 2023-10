Chores

Today, I was planning to paint. But I got in and did some cleaning instead.



The awning was washed down with just plain hot water and a mop. I swept out under it as well. And two loads of laundry was done and hung out. Then the lovely plants I received for my birthday were given homes.



I wrote out thank you notes to be posted tomorrow... and then minded Frankie while Dad was here at the complex on business.