Water Tank by mozette
Photo 5070

Water Tank

I've acquired a small water tank. The body corporate won't allow a larger one, so this will have to do.

I've got to cover it because it's a clear one. But collecting rain water is a good thing for the greenhouse plants.
22nd November 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
