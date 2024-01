Old Wedgwood

Mum gave me the blue pieces, which belonged to my grandmother.



And the black jug was one I bought at the seconds store at the Wedgwood Factory in the UK in 1997. The clay they used back then used to gundge up the machines. It took about 3 hours to clean the machines of the old clay. So they stopped making pottery with the black clay until they found a clay which didn't do that.



The new clay they use is darker and isn't as sticky on the machines. Very cool.