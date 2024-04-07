Previous
Framed by mozette
Photo 5207

Framed

I saw a pigeon sitting on my back fence, and they're such twitchy birds that even me taking this photo caused this one to get nervous.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise