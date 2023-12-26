Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A little trip in the snow, very smooth driving here in day, and ice under the snow☃️
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Boxplayer ace
Oh wow, that's so magical - the light and snow and the wind turbines.
December 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Yes thanks😊☃️
December 26th, 2023  
