360 / 365
Tórshavn
A little trip in the snow, very smooth driving here in day, and ice under the snow☃️
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Boxplayer
ace
Oh wow, that's so magical - the light and snow and the wind turbines.
December 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer
Yes thanks😊☃️
December 26th, 2023
