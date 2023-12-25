Sign up
Hoyvík
A good day, but the finest winter weather and a little snow, and the family for dinner😊
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like you are a having a white Christmas indeed. May it be a good one filled with your family and love!
December 25th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann
Thsnks, yes snow here now☃️☃️
December 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such beautiful wintry scenes.
December 25th, 2023
