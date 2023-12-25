Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
359 / 365

Hoyvík

A good day, but the finest winter weather and a little snow, and the family for dinner😊
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like you are a having a white Christmas indeed. May it be a good one filled with your family and love!
December 25th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann Thsnks, yes snow here now☃️☃️
December 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such beautiful wintry scenes.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise