Photo 515
Hoyvík
Yes, now the shops are starting to close here, no more goods on the shelves, and all schools are closed here now too and kindergartens, because. there is no one washing there and no one collecting rubbish in the commune right now the strike is on🥲🥲
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
515
photos
62
followers
61
following
141% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th May 2024 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Oh this is horrid, so sorry. No end in sight to the strikes?
May 29th, 2024
