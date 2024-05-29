Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, now the shops are starting to close here, no more goods on the shelves, and all schools are closed here now too and kindergartens, because. there is no one washing there and no one collecting rubbish in the commune right now the strike is on🥲🥲
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Casablanca ace
Oh this is horrid, so sorry. No end in sight to the strikes?
May 29th, 2024  
