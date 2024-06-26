Sign up
Previous
Photo 543
Haldórsvík
Haldórsvík a littel village nord fore Tórshavn🌞
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
8
4
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th June 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Nice view.
June 26th, 2024
Karen
ace
Very beautiful and picturesque - a wonderful capture, with a great POV. Love it.
June 26th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@vaidasguogis
Thanks😊
June 26th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic
Thanks😊
June 26th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
En annerledes vinkel av Vík. Flott
June 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome scenery
June 26th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
It's a fantastic sight!
June 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 26th, 2024
