Haldórsvík by mubbur
Haldórsvík

Haldórsvík a littel village nord fore Tórshavn🌞
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
vaidas ace
Nice view.
June 26th, 2024  
Karen ace
Very beautiful and picturesque - a wonderful capture, with a great POV. Love it.
June 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@vaidasguogis Thanks😊
June 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic Thanks😊
June 26th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
En annerledes vinkel av Vík. Flott
June 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome scenery
June 26th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
It's a fantastic sight!
June 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 26th, 2024  
