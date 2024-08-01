Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Photo 579

Sandavág

Today we had a trip to our house in Sandavág, it has been rented out for a while to airbnb, and had to clean it, it was not the best we met there, it was not so good to leave, boring that people are so spoiled🥲
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh I am sorry. I always leave a rental cottage cleaner than
I found it. Frustrating when people are not respectful.
August 1st, 2024  
Wendy ace
People disappoint often. I'm sorry. Can you get a deposit that is returned if it's as clean as when rented? Just raise your rates. Next time do a before and after of the unit :-) Fav for the view and story behind it.
August 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Yes same here🥲🙈
August 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot Yes it is No good, but it not happings so offen😊
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise