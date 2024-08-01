Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
Sandavág
Today we had a trip to our house in Sandavág, it has been rented out for a while to airbnb, and had to clean it, it was not the best we met there, it was not so good to leave, boring that people are so spoiled🥲
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
579
photos
63
followers
61
following
Casablanca
ace
Oh I am sorry. I always leave a rental cottage cleaner than
I found it. Frustrating when people are not respectful.
August 1st, 2024
Wendy
ace
People disappoint often. I'm sorry. Can you get a deposit that is returned if it's as clean as when rented? Just raise your rates. Next time do a before and after of the unit :-) Fav for the view and story behind it.
August 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Yes same here🥲🙈
August 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot
Yes it is No good, but it not happings so offen😊
August 1st, 2024
