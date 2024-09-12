Sign up
Previous
Photo 621
Vagar& Billund, Lalandia
Yes, today we traveled from Vagar airport to Billund, we will be here on Monday evening, then we will travel back home, it is beautiful and warm here, we are just inside Lalandia beautiful, tomorrow we are going to Legoland😊
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Lovely shots of your journey. I hope you have a good weekend in Denmark!
Ian
September 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow…Lego land is amazing…. Lovely collage too
September 12th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Legoland, how exciting, and exciting pics
September 12th, 2024
Ian