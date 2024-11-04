Sign up
Photo 674
Hoyvík
Clous to home😊
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th November 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful colors. Can’t wait to see your winter pics
November 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks yes☃️😊
November 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
November 5th, 2024
