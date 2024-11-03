Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 673

Tórshavn

Yes, it was an ok day, dry, no sun, 11 degrees, there were many good products for sale, rhubarb jam, Faroese lamb sausage, seaweed spices, cheese, and a lot of good things, that homemade, so a nice day😊
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Some delicious looking food. Nice photos!

Ian
November 3rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes 👍😊
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise