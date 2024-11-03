Sign up
Photo 673
Tórshavn
Yes, it was an ok day, dry, no sun, 11 degrees, there were many good products for sale, rhubarb jam, Faroese lamb sausage, seaweed spices, cheese, and a lot of good things, that homemade, so a nice day😊
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Some delicious looking food. Nice photos!
Ian
November 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes 👍😊
November 3rd, 2024
