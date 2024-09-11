Sign up
Photo 620
Hoyvík
Not the big photo today, had a long trip yesterday, package today will go to Billund Denmark tomorrow early, until Monday night, just got a rainbow out here today🌈🌈
11th September 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th September 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely rainbow! We have had thunder storms and rain showers today, but I haven't seen a rainbow here yet.
Ian
September 11th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott!
Aftur at ferðast?
September 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks 😊thunder i No good hope it is better der now👍😊
September 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk, ja ein lítlan túr til Legoland við abbabørninum👍😊
September 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh how lovely!
September 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 11th, 2024
