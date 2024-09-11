Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 620

Hoyvík

Not the big photo today, had a long trip yesterday, package today will go to Billund Denmark tomorrow early, until Monday night, just got a rainbow out here today🌈🌈
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
A lovely rainbow! We have had thunder storms and rain showers today, but I haven't seen a rainbow here yet.

Ian
September 11th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott!
Aftur at ferðast?
September 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks 😊thunder i No good hope it is better der now👍😊
September 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takk, ja ein lítlan túr til Legoland við abbabørninum👍😊
September 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh how lovely!
September 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 11th, 2024  
