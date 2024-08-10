Previous
Klaksvík by mubbur
Photo 588

Klaksvík

Yes, a nice summer festival is now coming to an end, a nice day with sun and good weather, we made pizza in the caravan, a good children's festival too, and finally Uriah Heep came from England and had a concert here too👍🇫🇴
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
