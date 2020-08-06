Previous
Next
Finally by mwbc
6 / 365

Finally

I spotted this shot when we first moved to this townhome a couple of years ago and just now got around to shooting it. I am not sure if I like the cross directional light...so I will try again soon.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

megan

@mwbc
Back again - my life became stressed with work and now things have slowed down. Lame excuse, I know. I am interested in being creative...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise