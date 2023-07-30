Previous
Mourning Dove by mwbc
79 / 365

Mourning Dove

Good morning Mourning Dove! Unexpected visit - through the glass....We aren't supposed to have bird feeders off of porches in this complex, so I can't provide for the bottom feeders. This portly fellow (?) found his way to our porch railing.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

megan

ace
