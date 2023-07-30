Sign up
79 / 365
Mourning Dove
Good morning Mourning Dove! Unexpected visit - through the glass....We aren't supposed to have bird feeders off of porches in this complex, so I can't provide for the bottom feeders. This portly fellow (?) found his way to our porch railing.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
megan
ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
365
NIKON D850
30th July 2023 6:31am
