Missed the light by mwbc
Missed the light

Lots of excuses why I didn't get out earlier for a shot. This tree is in front of our house. It looks as though is upholstered in a traditional chrysanthemum fabric....
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

megan

ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
20% complete

