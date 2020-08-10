Sign up
10 / 365
Tornado
Tornado passed us by but it got very dark and windy earlier this afternoon. I decided not to venture outside so this is what I shot from the window. My computer is turned off so this is a cell phone edit.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
megan
@mwbc
Back again - my life became stressed with work and now things have slowed down. Lame excuse, I know. I am interested in being creative...
Jenn
ace
I like it. The dark makes the flowers stand out
August 10th, 2020
