Tornado

Tornado passed us by but it got very dark and windy earlier this afternoon. I decided not to venture outside so this is what I shot from the window. My computer is turned off so this is a cell phone edit.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Jenn ace
I like it. The dark makes the flowers stand out
August 10th, 2020  
