13 / 365
Abstract
After a long day of focusing on things, I found a great spot to relax and not focus! This is straight out of the camera with just a bit more
Vibrance in photoshop.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
megan
@mwbc
Back again - my life became stressed with work and now things have slowed down. Lame excuse, I know. I am interested in being creative...
Album
365
