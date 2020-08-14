Previous
Next
Abstract by mwbc
13 / 365

Abstract

After a long day of focusing on things, I found a great spot to relax and not focus! This is straight out of the camera with just a bit more
Vibrance in photoshop.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

megan

@mwbc
Back again - my life became stressed with work and now things have slowed down. Lame excuse, I know. I am interested in being creative...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise