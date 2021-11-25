Previous
Next
Goodbye Autumn by mwbc
62 / 365

Goodbye Autumn

The hydrangeas are dried out and brown. The leaves are mostly gone. Looking ahead to snow and cold and winter...
Grateful for the mild temperature today though...taken with cell phone in the backyard.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

megan

ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise