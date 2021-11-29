Previous
Next
Neural filter by mwbc
65 / 365

Neural filter

Neural filter or how to take the fun out of processing in photoshop. I just clicked on the filter and got this cool image. I can't take credit for it but I can enjoy it.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

megan

ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love the processing and tones. It must have been a good shot to start with. Please tag it for etsooi-137
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise