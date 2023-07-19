Previous
Escape by mwbc
Escape

Climbing out of a creative hole. Moved to a place last year that is less then inspiring. Over grown foliage outside, darker interior space...then a painful foot injury that limits my mobility. Starting over!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

megan

ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
18% complete

