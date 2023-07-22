Previous
Bird swing by mwbc
71 / 365

Bird swing

I got a couple of bird feeders to attract the locals. Trying to entice the goldfinches and cardinals but these guys are aggressively claiming this perch.
22nd July 2023

July 22nd, 2023  
