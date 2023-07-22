Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Bird swing
I got a couple of bird feeders to attract the locals. Trying to entice the goldfinches and cardinals but these guys are aggressively claiming this perch.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
1
megan
ace
@mwbc
Hello! This is the most interesting and friendly group of photographers I have found over the past years. I always imagined I would spend my...
71
photos
8
followers
43
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd July 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
July 22nd, 2023
