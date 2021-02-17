Previous
Holly with a pearl earring- by myhrhelper
Photo 1063

Holly with a pearl earring-

A project challenge I gave myself to do a version of "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer. Not an exact duplicate but I was fairly happy with the results.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
