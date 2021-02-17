Sign up
Photo 1063
Holly with a pearl earring-
A project challenge I gave myself to do a version of "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer. Not an exact duplicate but I was fairly happy with the results.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
11
1
1
365
NIKON D750
17th February 2021 5:45pm
girl with a pearl earring
painting inspired
Kathy Burzynski
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Girl_with_a_Pearl_Earring
February 20th, 2021
