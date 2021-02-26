Sign up
Photo 1064
Dragon Attack!
In what once was an ordinary world, where things are really not as they should be.
Is this the new normal? Are we ok with it????
Dragon Composite challenge
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
6
2
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1064
photos
66
followers
68
following
291% complete
View this month »
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th May 2019 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite34
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Completely cool! I love it!
February 27th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
@marlboromaam
Thank you
February 27th, 2021
summerfield
ace
uh-oh, it's coming out of it's hiding! who let the dragon out!!!! this is trés cool, KB. aces! thanks for joining in on the fun.
February 27th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
@summerfield
Thank you - it is a fun challenge.
February 27th, 2021
katy
ace
A most impressive effort! Not a surprise coming from you with your mad skills!
February 27th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
@grammyn
Thank you, and a huge compliment coming from you!
February 27th, 2021
