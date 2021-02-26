Previous
Dragon Attack! by myhrhelper
Dragon Attack!

In what once was an ordinary world, where things are really not as they should be.
Is this the new normal? Are we ok with it????

Dragon Composite challenge
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Completely cool! I love it!
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
@marlboromaam Thank you
February 27th, 2021  
summerfield ace
uh-oh, it's coming out of it's hiding! who let the dragon out!!!! this is trés cool, KB. aces! thanks for joining in on the fun.
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
@summerfield Thank you - it is a fun challenge.
February 27th, 2021  
katy ace
A most impressive effort! Not a surprise coming from you with your mad skills!
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
@grammyn Thank you, and a huge compliment coming from you!
February 27th, 2021  
