snow melting so everyone is out- by myhrhelper
Photo 1066

snow melting so everyone is out-

winter in Wisconsin - snow is melting, spring fever. I even saw some people in shorts LOL. I personally always freeze.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
292% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful blues in this capture!
February 27th, 2021  
