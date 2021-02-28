Sign up
Photo 1066
snow melting so everyone is out-
winter in Wisconsin - snow is melting, spring fever. I even saw some people in shorts LOL. I personally always freeze.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
1
0
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1066
photos
66
followers
68
following
292% complete
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2021 4:45pm
snow
,
winter
,
cold
,
fishing
,
snow melting
,
spring fever
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful blues in this capture!
February 27th, 2021
