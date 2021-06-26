Previous
Who's There????- get pushed by myhrhelper
Who's There????- get pushed

I had a few challenge options.
My option here is negative space

@gerry13 Gerasimos Georg.


1.panning,capture a moving object
2.negative space
3.Intentional Camera Movement
Kathy Burzynski

365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
@gerry13 Gerasimos Georg Not the best but this is what I came up with the negative space option. If I have time I will try another go with one of the options
June 26th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
haha that's cute!nice one
June 26th, 2021  
