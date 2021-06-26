Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1105
Who's There????- get pushed
I had a few challenge options.
My option here is negative space
@gerry13
Gerasimos Georg.
1.panning,capture a moving object
2.negative space
3.Intentional Camera Movement
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1105
photos
75
followers
83
following
302% complete
View this month »
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
26th June 2021 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-465
Kathy Burzynski
@gerry13
Gerasimos Georg Not the best but this is what I came up with the negative space option. If I have time I will try another go with one of the options
June 26th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
haha that's cute!nice one
June 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close