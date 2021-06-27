Previous
Next
zoom tree Get Pushed by myhrhelper
Photo 1106

zoom tree Get Pushed

I had a few challenge options.
My option here is intentional camera movement

@gerry13 Gerasimos Georg.


1.panning,capture a moving object
2.negative space
3.Intentional Camera Movement
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
@gerry13 Gerasimos Georg Here is my response to the intertidal camera movement option.
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise