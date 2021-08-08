Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1124
snail in garden-Get Pushed Challenge
My get-pushed challenge was from a snails point of view
given by my Get Pushed partner:
@gerry13
Gerasimos Georg.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
1
0
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1124
photos
74
followers
87
following
307% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-471
Kathy Burzynski
Another response to the challenge
@gerry13
Gerasimos Georg
Hope you like it!
August 8th, 2021
@gerry13 Gerasimos Georg
Hope you like it!