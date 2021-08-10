Sign up
Photo 1126
Miniature golf - Get Pushed Challenge - Minatare Photography
My Get-pushed partner
@gerry13
Gerasimos Georg.
challenged me with a couple options - This one is miniature photography
(Miniature golf course)
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1126
photos
74
followers
87
following
308% complete
View this month »
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th August 2021 10:31pm
Tags
composite38
,
get-pushed-472
Lisa Poland
ace
I love it. Fantastic.
August 10th, 2021
