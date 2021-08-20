Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1129
Get pushed challenge - single primary focus point
@suez1e
Sue your challenge you present a photo with a single, obvious focal point.
We went to our local farmers market. There were a lot of people taking advantage of the beautiful fresh produce.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1131
photos
75
followers
88
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st August 2021 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-473
Kathy Burzynski
@suez1e
Sue here is one of my responses to your challenge. Hope you like it.
August 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close