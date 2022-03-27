Previous
Brie light trail by myhrhelper
Photo 1211

Brie light trail

My cute little model is a great model for a short window of time. I used a long exposure 8" and then rear curtain flash set on my camera using an external flash.

We had a bouncy flashing ball and swirled it in circles and then the flash froze her in the picture.

She can be such a hoot.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
