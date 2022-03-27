Sign up
Photo 1211
Brie light trail
My cute little model is a great model for a short window of time. I used a long exposure 8" and then rear curtain flash set on my camera using an external flash.
We had a bouncy flashing ball and swirled it in circles and then the flash froze her in the picture.
She can be such a hoot.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
5
365
NIKON D750
27th March 2022 10:48am
light trails
slow shutter
rear curtain flash
