Photo 1210
bubble blowing
I just wish I had my models, so I ended up with a selfie.
Used a 3 light setup
Light to the left in from to add some light on me.
Side light to make the bubbles visible.
light behind me is a gridded strip box.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th March 2022 3:55pm
studio
bubbles
myhrhelper
Chris Cook
ace
Some nice colourful reflections in those bubbles. Well done with the lighting.
March 20th, 2022
