bubble blowing by myhrhelper
Photo 1210

bubble blowing

I just wish I had my models, so I ended up with a selfie.

Used a 3 light setup
Light to the left in from to add some light on me.
Side light to make the bubbles visible.
light behind me is a gridded strip box.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Chris Cook ace
Some nice colourful reflections in those bubbles. Well done with the lighting.
March 20th, 2022  
