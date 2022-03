Red Passageway

I had a low key theme I needed a photo for so we set up this 2 light shot in a narrow passageway between 2 buildings. I used a red gel behind the subject and a very low kicker light on front to actually see a face.



It turned out a little darker than I originally wanted but it was still fun putting something together quickly.



The weather was very cold, which has prevented me from getting out there to shoot.