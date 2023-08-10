Previous
Milwaukee light life by myhrhelper
Photo 1285

Milwaukee light life

Went to downtown Milwaukee last evening with my husband. Seemed to be an overall quiet evening overall. Always a good time when I'm with my husband, we have a camera in our hands and the weather isn't cold! :)
10th August 2023

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
