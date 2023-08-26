Classic Couple shot

photographed a wedding. The wedding inside was a challenge but the outside was a bit easier to work with. One of the guests yelled at me for taking too many pictures. He wanted them to cut the wedding cake and I wanted to get out and do golden hour shots (this image was not during that time). We had to rush the photos before dinner and I suggested to quickly go outside during the golden lighting. They did the cutting the cake, smearing on each other's face and I was glad we did the photos BEFORE the makeup got all messed up. All and all I was very happy for the couple. They were on a tight budget but the wedding isn't what makes a good marriage. I will pray that they have a long, growing and happy relationship together.