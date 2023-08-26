Previous
Next
Classic Couple shot by myhrhelper
Photo 1286

Classic Couple shot

photographed a wedding. The wedding inside was a challenge but the outside was a bit easier to work with. One of the guests yelled at me for taking too many pictures. He wanted them to cut the wedding cake and I wanted to get out and do golden hour shots (this image was not during that time). We had to rush the photos before dinner and I suggested to quickly go outside during the golden lighting. They did the cutting the cake, smearing on each other's face and I was glad we did the photos BEFORE the makeup got all messed up. All and all I was very happy for the couple. They were on a tight budget but the wedding isn't what makes a good marriage. I will pray that they have a long, growing and happy relationship together.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely capture of the bride and groom.
September 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
There can NEVER be too many pictures! He just wanted to have his cake and eat it too! Fantastic shot here as I am sure all the others were too
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise