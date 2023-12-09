Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Kohler Andre trees
We to Kohler Andre in Sheboygan Wisconsin today with my husband. It was a warm December day of 54 degrees (warm for Wisconsin).
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1308
photos
74
followers
84
following
358% complete
View this month »
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th December 2023 1:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wisconsin
,
lake michigan
,
sheboygan
,
kohler andre
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
December 9th, 2023
