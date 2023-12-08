Previous
stranger 1 Angie & Milo by myhrhelper
stranger 1 Angie & Milo

I am determined to do my stranger's project. I am excited to start this project but I do have a couple challenges. I live in an area where it is too cold to just go outside whenever I want, it is going to be a bit of a hunt to find anyone interesting to photograph especially when the hibernation season starts, and the people I'm with (mostly my husband) is not as excited about me just photographing strangers - I think he thinks people will be angry but I will ask their permission for this particular type of project. This stranger project is inspired by Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft

This is Angie walking with her 8 month old dog Milo. Milo is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (a very beautiful dog). Angie was going to go to Florida but Wisconsin weather was so nice these few days she decided to stay in town.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Kathy Burzynski
Phil Howcroft @phil_howcroft
I think I will be able to actually do this project this year. I do have to come up with a different name for it
December 8th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Great shot! I love the idea, wish I was brave enough to do it. Do you give them a copy of the picture?
December 8th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
@julie I got her email so she can see it and download it if she wants
December 8th, 2023  
