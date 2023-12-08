stranger 1 Angie & Milo

I am determined to do my stranger's project. I am excited to start this project but I do have a couple challenges. I live in an area where it is too cold to just go outside whenever I want, it is going to be a bit of a hunt to find anyone interesting to photograph especially when the hibernation season starts, and the people I'm with (mostly my husband) is not as excited about me just photographing strangers - I think he thinks people will be angry but I will ask their permission for this particular type of project. This stranger project is inspired by Phil HowcroftThis is Angie walking with her 8 month old dog Milo. Milo is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (a very beautiful dog). Angie was going to go to Florida but Wisconsin weather was so nice these few days she decided to stay in town.