Photo 1306
snowy scape
This is very different than my typical style but I thought I would try it for the artist challenge. Eva Polak - I used Photoshop to help with the effect
Go ahead and give it a try - here is the link:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48642/artist-challenge-eva-polak
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th November 2023 2:53am
ac-polak
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, I love the tones!
November 29th, 2023
