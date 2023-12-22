Previous
the tree by myhrhelper
the tree

Took advantage of a very foggy morning.
I'm not much of a minimalist photographer but I like the simplicity of this one.
Kathy Burzynski

Ingrid ace
Very nice!
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Lovely misty image.
December 23rd, 2023  
